Apple puts up ‘Reasons to Upgrade’ page

Apple has published a new section, titled ‘Why Upgrade’ for customers who want to get a newer iPhone model.

The ‘Why Upgrade’ section is the newest addition to the Apple website. It’s basically a comparison tool of two iPhones put on a side-by-side aspect. The drop-down lists the iPhone 11 lineup and the iPhone 12 lineup through the newer ones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15. Once the two iPhones are set, the page reveals a features comparison to show the customer what they could get when they upgrade.

Differences are highlighted in aspects such as size, connectivity, design, and display technology, just to name a few. In addition, Apple has added the trade-in value for older iPhones so customers can make an informed decision. Posted on the same page are carrier deals and Apple Card monthly installments.