Apple raises trade-in values for Mac in promo

Apple has increased trade-in values for several Mac devices in the US for a short time.

Mac owners can trade in their Mac devices to buy a new Apple product starting now until April 2. The values vary depending on the device, with the MacBook, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro getting the biggest jumps at $140, $455, and $720 from $90, $405, and $670, respectively. The rest of the devices, including the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio have had their values raised $10 from the original offer.

Those interested can view the promotion at Apple’s official website and see if their devices are eligible. Customers can avail at a retail store or on the official Apple website, where the credit can be used to buy a new product or a gift card. More details can be found on the Apple trade-in page.