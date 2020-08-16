Apple re-releases Apple Music promo for students

Apple is bringing back its Apple Music free trial for students promo.

The back to school season is in full swing despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with Apple offering six months‘ worth of free Apple Music for eligible students.

New subscribers and college students can avail of the promotion, which is valid until October 30. Usually, free Apple Music promotions are only for 3 months on select carriers and retailers; however, the company has always offered the streaming service for 6 months to students.

Those who want to get the free trial must have their enrollment verified by signing up for an Apple Music account through UNiDAYS. Afterwards, the service is for $4.99 a month.

Last year, students could get Apple TV+ and Apple Music for just $4.99 a month. The Apple Music streaming service houses more than 50 million songs and can be accessed on Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, HomePod and others.