Apple receives consent to launch Sleep Apnea notification feature for Malaysia

By Samantha Wiley
Apple received permission to release its sleep apnea feature for the Apple Watch in Malaysia, but no certain time frame was given as to when the breathing disturbance notification feature will be released in the area. It was already rolled out in Brazil as part of Apple’s plan for a worldwide release, and by September last year, more than 150 regions and countries were included in the sleep apnea detection feature.

Sleep apnea affects a person’s breathing wherein they stop and start breathing frequently during their sleep, which is a dangerous disorder, Using an accelerometer equipped on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Series 10 that are on watchOS 11, the feature can monitor this on your wrist or anything related with the disorder, then it can alert you if symptoms of moderate or serious sleep apnea are persistent. Records of ‘Breathing Disturbances’ classified as “not elevated” or “elevated” can be found on the iPhone Health app.

