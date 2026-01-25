Apple Redirecting OLED Display Orders to Samsung as BOE Has Trouble Keeping Up

BOE, the Chinese supplier of Apple, is having a hard time keeping up with OLED display panel production for the iPhone. Millions of orders are now being redirected to Samsung Display, The Elec reports. BOE has not been able to fix manufacturing problems that surfaced back in November and December, with issues in the specific process for production rumored to have entirely stopped it on certain models.

Panel quality requirements that are unmet by BOE isn’t new, since it’s happened before. For some time now, BOE has been supplying iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models with LTPS OLED panels.

The issues in production follow tumultuous events in the relationship of BOE with Samsung Display, with Samsung accusing BOE of AMOLED patent infringement and stealing trade secrets, which led to an investigation conducted by the ITC or Internal Trade Commission along with import bans against the company in the United States. Reportedly, BOE paid Samsung royalties to put an end to it.