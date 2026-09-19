Apple

Apple Reference Image Feature Process

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Reference Image Feature Process

Apple Reference Image is a new feature added into iOS 27 available for the iPhone 18 Pro. It is a feature that allows you to verify if a photo has not been edited as long as it is captured by an iPhone, Apple states that the method is not AI generated.


Camera sensors are booted by Apple Reference Image to a reference mode that is specialized, teaching the sensor to sign pixel data after being taken cryptographically, with the firmware stopping the data from being modified. Other systems for authentication do not sign the photos until the last step of the process.

Apple Reference Image Feature Process

A secure digital negative is created by Apple Reference Images, with protection from the software compromise provided with an editable standard picture. This new feature is something you can opt-in and will be exclusive for the Main Camera Sensor. Verification is sent to Private Cloud Compute unprocessed and then is run by it to put the photo in a private and secure place.


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