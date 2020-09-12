Apple refreshes its App Store review guidelines

Apple has recently updated its guidelines for the App Store review platform, which now includes rules about in-app purchases and streaming game services.

In the document, Apple is now allowing streaming games, such as Microsoft’s xCloud as long as they can be downloaded from the App Store.

Furthermore, each of the games must be sent in as a single app with its own review, user rating, search and product page, and so that it could appear on the device and managed with parental control apps such as Screen Time.

To this end, streaming game service can provide a catalog app within the platform so users can find which games are available and register for the service. App developers must provide in-app purchases and subscriptions using the Apple Sign-In.

Under all this Apple says that developers must adhere to the guidelines stated in the document. The full list of changes can be viewed in Apple’s developer site.