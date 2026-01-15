Apple Regent Store In London Closing Temporarily

The London Apple Regent Street store is temporarily closing for renovations. No information was provided by the company on when it will reopen, but according to a source, the store will be closed for a few weeks at least.

The Apple Regent Street Store opened back in 2004. It is uncertain if the company plans on making changes for customers to see, but Apple has been eliminating the Video Wall in stores recently. A number of locations that were renovated now have a Pickup station for orders placed online. Some stores had their fixtures in-store and back-of-house updated, which were not visible to customers.

Regent Street is a globally famous shopping street found in the middle of London, turning this into one of the busiest areas where the company has a presence. The least they could do is give the store a deep clean before they open its doors again.