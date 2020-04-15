Apple registers a new domain name: applecoronavirus.com

According to the WHOIS records recently Apple has registered a new domain name AppleCoronavirus.com. According to the record on WHOIS Apple retested the domain on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The WHOIS gives all the details about the new domain. It gives the name of the registrant organization which is Apple. The registrar of the domain name is listed as CSC Corporate Domains. The CSC Corporate Domains is the firm that is responsible for protecting the domain names for large corporations such as Apple. Apple uses the CSC Corporate Domains for registering its domain names.

Currently, there is no active Apple website for this domain. The domain status shows, “Registered and No Website.” However, it is important to know that Apple registered the domain name on the same day on which they announced a partnership with Google to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Apple and Google have joined together to work on using Bluetooth technology to help first responders with the COVID-19 using various Apps on Android and iOS devices. They are now working on contact tracing technology which will help the authorities and governments and other health agencies around to world to stop the spread of coronavirus.