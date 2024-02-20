Apple reinstates Epic developer account

After a long legal battle, Apple has reinstated Epic Games’ developer account in the App Store.

Epic Games’ Fortnite was pulled from the App Store shelves in 2020 and hasn’t been brought back. The only time the game was available was through browser-based services such as the GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Apparently, Epic is planning not just to bring back the game but also to introduce a new app marketplace in the EU region.

The game developer announced that they received their developer account and will soon create an alternative app marketplace, saying that Fortnite will ‘return to iOS’ in Europe. Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO also said a few words about Apple’s move to comply in EU, claiming that it was a ‘devious new instance of malicious compliance’. Epic strongly rejects the Cupertino-based company’s process twisting to undermine other competitors and ‘impose taxes on transactions they’re not involved in.’