Apple Released iPad Mini OLED, iMac M6 and New MacBook Pro

Apple launched a couple of products such as the M6 iMac and OLED iPad Mini, including the most recent MacBook Pro with PROLED Display and touch capabilities. Preorders made will be arriving to the doorstep of customers and availability for resellers that are authorized.

Apple released the iPad mini 8 with an OLED display. The device features an A20 Pro chip, has dust and water resistance rated at IP67, and a new acoustic display to make sound from the screen, removing the speaker holes found on the enclosure of the device. It features an N1 chip for Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 support. The iPad mini has an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display for better contrast and 1200 nits of peak brightness. For the first time, it features an option for nano-texture glass for specs with 256GB and 512GB. It features a 12MP Front Center Stage Camera found on the landscape side of the device and adds support for the current Apple Pencil models. The iPad mini only features a refresh rate of 60Hz with ProMotion not available. The device features a starting price of $699 in the United States.

A device now available is the new M6 iMac, the first revamp since the M4 iMac model. The M6 chip brings upgrades to the device, with a 12-core GPU and CPU with faster graphics compared to the previous model. It features Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 support. The device has a starting price of $1,499 with a 10-core GPU and CPU, while the 12-core GPU and CPU starts at $1,699.

The MacBook Pro has been given a PROLED XDR Display allowing for touch capabilities. Both the 14- and 16-inch models feature a starting price of $2,899 and $3,399, respectively. It features an M5 Max and M5 Pro chip with Dynamic Island.