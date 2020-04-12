Apple releases a supplemental update: macOS Catalina 10.15.4 with bug fixes

Today Apple released a supplemental update to the macOS Catalina. The new updated version is 10.15.4. Apple released this new version after two weeks of releasing the previous version.

Users can download the new update from the Mac App Store. This new version fixes several bugs. One of the major issues with the previous version was that the users could not participate in the FaceTime Calls with the devices that had iOS 9.3.6. This issue is also reported in iOS and iPadOS which also have been fixed with new iOS releases.

This new version of macOS also addresses an issue with Office 365 accounts. Earlier versions also had a bug which caused USB-C ports to stop working. This new version also fixes that issue. The release notes of macOS 10.15.4 Catalina on Apple’s website also mentions that the new supplemental update also improves the stability of the Mac and its security.

This new update also fixed an issue with ‌MacBook Air‌ which stopped working in Setup Assistant. It also stopped working when the users connected and disconnected an external 4K or 5K display.

Apple is now working on releasing macOS Catalina 10.16 and this could be the last update for 10.4.