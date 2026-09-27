Apple

Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones

Beats released the Beats 360 Headphones today in Apple Stores, with third-party stores such as Target and Best Buy having the device available. The headphones were announced this week after being teased and leaked in the past few months.


You get 1.75x more ANC with the Beats 360 compared to the Beats Studio Pro, as well as features such as Adaptive EQ, Personalized Spatial Audio, Transparency mode, and better audio quality. The headphones feature a design similar to the AirPods Max and have ear cushions that you can swap. The Beats 360 are promoted as the first water- and sweat-resistant headphones rated IPX4.

Apple Releases Beats 360 Headphones

Two different cushions are offered with the Beats 360, with Performance Knit memory foam for those who work out while wearing headphones; UltraPlush cushions are bought separately. The headphones have a price tag of $349.99, coming in Sky, Black, and Cloud Pink.


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