Apple releases books, apps and limited edition watch for Black History Month

As part of celebrating Black History Month Apple will be releasing curated content to highlight Black developers, businesses, artists and creators across Apple Books, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, the App Store and more. The content will be available throughout February.

A new, limited edition Apple Watch Series 6 watch and band will also be sold in store and online starting February 1 in the US and 38 regions. The watch will have a ‘Black Unity’ inscription, while the Black Unity band will have ‘Truth. Power. Solidarity’ engraved on the fastening pin. The price for the Black Unity Apple Watch and Black Unity Sport Band is $399 and $49, respectively.

Other ecosystems will have various content from influential figures and developers on Apple News, Apple TV app, Apple Maps, Apple Music and the App Store.

Apple’s February plan can be viewed in full at the official press release page.