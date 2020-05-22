Apple releases the fifth beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.5: Public beta also available

Earlier today Apple released the fifth beta of its macOS Catalina 10.15.5 for developers. This update comes after seeding the fourth beta two weeks ago. This new update includes screen time communication settings, real-time Apple Music lyrics, iCloud folder sharing and more.

The developers can download this new update using software update mechanism available in the system preferences settings. They also need to download necessary software from Apple developer center to get access to this update.

The public beta for this version is also now available. It has several new features such as battery management. Apple has put a lot of effort in getting the battery management feature right. It will protect your battery and increase its lifespan with automatic adjustments to battery charging. It is a great update for public. This feature stops the battery from charging when it analyzes that it is about to be fully charged.

This new update also fixes several bugs including transferring large files which stopped Finder App to work. It was a big issue in the macOS Catalina 10.15.4. The users cannot transfer the data without worrying about Finder App being unresponsive.