Apple releases the first beta of iOS 13.4.5 to its developers with features for Facebook and Instagram

Earlier today Apple released the first betas for both iOS and iPadOS 13.4.5 to its developers. This release comes after one week of releasing iOS 13.4. The new releases are mostly addressing the bug fixes, but there is a new feature to the new iOS release.

The developers can download iOS 13.4.5 from the Apple Developer Center. Also, it is interesting to note that Apple did not use the number 13.4.1., instead, Apple went for the 13.4.5 for updating the version number.

The new update includes sharing Apple Music songs on Instagram and Facebook. When you listen to a song on Apple Music, the users can now use the Share button to generate the story on Instagram. The story will include the song title and the name of the album. The story also has a matching animated background.

According to some users, when they tap on the song shared on Instagram they will listen to it in the Apple Music App. The users who used this feature also told, currently this feature is not working properly as it is in the beta testing process. Users can use the same process of sharing music on Facebook by selecting the Facebook App instead of Instagram.