Apple releases gift guide for Valentine’s Day

Today, Apple has released its gift guide for Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on February 14. Some of the highlights include the iPhone 12, HomePod Mini and AirPods.

The newest gift guide from the Cupertino-based company touts models such as the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple TV 4K, iPad, Apple Watch SE, HomePod mini, AirPods and AirPods Pro and the iPhone 12 lineup.

For accessories Apple is recommending the Apple Pencil, Powerbeats Pro, Braided and Solo bands for the Apple Watch and MagSafe cases.

The gift guide has sections where products are tailored to creatives, the health-conscious, musicians, photographers and more. Each has a different product selection and has third party devices such as gaming controllers, fitness equipment and drones in the mix.

We normally see Apple gift guides come Mother’s Day and Christmas, and it’s rare for the company to produce a gift guide for Valentine’s Day this year.