Apple releases iOS 13.41.1 with Bluetooth and FaceTime bug fixes

Today Apple released iPad OS and iOS version 13.4.1. The update comes two weeks after Apple released iOS 13.4 with a few minor and major fixes for iCloud Folders sharing, mail toolbar and many more.

The new update is available for the users under the software update option in settings. The update is only available on eligible devices.

This update fixes issues with FaceTime. The users who ran iOS 13.4 were not able to make calls to the users with iOS 9.3.6 and earlier versions of iOS. The same users also could not make calls to the iOS users who had OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier versions.

Apple solves this bug with this new update along with a Bluetooth-related bug fix. In iOS 13.4 the users also experienced issues with Bluetooth form settings ap. When they choose the Bluetooth from the settings app it did not get selected on the home screen.

Where the new update fixes these two issues, (FaceTime and Bluetooth) it also fixes another bug. The bug that does not allow the flashlight to turn on, on the iPad Pro models (11 and 12.9-inch). The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 could be the last update to this version as Apple looks forward to releasing iOS 14.