Apple releases iOS and iPadOS Golden Master with new features

Apple has released the Golden Master version of the iPadOS and iOS 13.4. It is an update to the iOS 13 released back in September 2019. The Golden Master version comes out after a few months of beta testing and has some new features to it.
The users can download the iOS and iPad OS 13.4 from the Apple developer center. The upgrade has several new features for the iPad and the iPhone.
Some significant updates that come with this new Golden Master update are as follows:
- iPadOS 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with iPad for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures
- This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.
- It also includes nine new Memoji stickers, which include Smiling Face with Hearts, Party Face, and Hands Pressed Together.
- IOS 13.4 includes iCloud sharing.
- It also controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link.
- Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files
- The augmented reality Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files
- The Mail adds always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view