Apple Releases iPadOS and iOS 13.4 Public Beta Versions

Apple has released the newest public betas of the iPadOS and iOS 13.4 to testing groups after making it available to developers a few days prior.

Participants of Apple’s beta testing platform should be able to see the new iPadOS and iOS 13.4 beta update and download it via OTA after allowing certificates on their iOS devices.

The newest update has a few nifty features, including the ‘CarKey’ API for Apple Watch and iPhone, new keyboard shortcuts within the Photos app that’s unique to iPads, universal app purchase support, new Animoji/Memoji stickers, iCloud Folder Sharing, CarPlay control tweaks and a ‘Shazam It’ shortcut and a new toolbar for Mail, among others.

In line with the betas Apple has also released the public beta version of tvOS 13.4 for fifth- and fourth-generation Apple TVs. One notable feature is Family Sharing support within the Apple TV app.