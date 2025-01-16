Apple releases latest shot on iPhone video for Chinese new year

Apple captured a film on their iPhone for Chinese New Year called “I Made a Mixtape for You” displaying love in its idyllic form derived from the 90’s. Apple has consistently launched videos during the year for its ongoing campaign called “Shot on iPhone” displaying the potential of the camera system of their iPhone. Previous Chinese New Year films include Little Garlic in 2024 and Through Five Passes in 2023.

Advertisements

Apple released their latest iPhone video where viewers shadow Wei who returns to celebrate the event in his hometown. Family members nag when he will find love, then he unveils a 90’s album his parents made, teleporting him to a dream world in the 90’s where he falls for a stranger amidst the voices of his family reverberating with his situation. This rekindled his faith in love and was woken up by the mixtape that got jammed. He eventually sees a phone number scribbled on his palm while his parents do a slow dance.