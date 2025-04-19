Apple

Apple releases new ‘Bronzed’ and ‘Unplugged’ ads for Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Mac

Apple shared several new video ads that highlight the Mac’s long battery life and nano-texture display.

Advertisements

‘Bronzed’ is only 36 seconds in length and tells the story of a man reclining on a chair with his Mac on a rooftop. The sun is beating down and there are all kinds of glare reflections from tall buildings and shiny objects. When the camera focuses on the MacBook Pro, there isn’t any glare or reduced visibility, thanks to the nano-texture display. The latest MacBook Pro has a nano-texture add-on to offset bright indoor lighting and direct sunlight for an additional $150.

Mac

The second video, ‘Unplugged’, is about the same length as the first one and tells the story of a MacBook user who didn’t have his computer plugged in, continuing to use it without any worry. The M4 chip is efficient enough to allow a whole day without the need to plug in.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Beats Cables
New Beats Cables ad released
1 Min Read
Vision Air
‘Vision Air’ cable images leak online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Air
Upcoming ‘Vision Air’ to have lighter and thinner design
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview gets version 217 update
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple launches recycling discount program
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone fold to be significantly more expensive than the iPhone 16 Pro Max
1 Min Read
Apple
The iPhone 6s and 2018 Mac mini enter the vintage list
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
New foldable iPhone leak reveals camera and screen resolution details
1 Min Read
Mythic Quest
Apple cancels Mythic Quest after four seasons
1 Min Read
ChatGPT-4.1
ChatGPT-4.1 models make a debut
1 Min Read
Lost your password?