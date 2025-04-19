Apple releases new ‘Bronzed’ and ‘Unplugged’ ads for Mac

Apple shared several new video ads that highlight the Mac’s long battery life and nano-texture display.

Advertisements

‘Bronzed’ is only 36 seconds in length and tells the story of a man reclining on a chair with his Mac on a rooftop. The sun is beating down and there are all kinds of glare reflections from tall buildings and shiny objects. When the camera focuses on the MacBook Pro, there isn’t any glare or reduced visibility, thanks to the nano-texture display. The latest MacBook Pro has a nano-texture add-on to offset bright indoor lighting and direct sunlight for an additional $150.

The second video, ‘Unplugged’, is about the same length as the first one and tells the story of a MacBook user who didn’t have his computer plugged in, continuing to use it without any worry. The M4 chip is efficient enough to allow a whole day without the need to plug in.