Apple

Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade

A new video highlighting the Apple Arcade service has appeared on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Advertisements

‘Hold That Train!’ is around 36 seconds in length and features iconic cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants, Sonic, Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, and other Apple Arcade characters. Joining them are people hurrying to catch a train. When the train arrives, the group piles in and a caption says ‘Take hundreds of games with you’. People settle down, take their iPhones out and play an Apple Arcade game. Then the Apple Arcade logo appears on the screen. The full video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a game service where players pay a monthly fee and get access to the entire library. It’s worth noting that the games do not have in-app purchases or ads. These games can be played on Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
1 Min Read
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
1 Min Read
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
1 Min Read
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
1 Min Read
Lost your password?