Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade

A new video highlighting the Apple Arcade service has appeared on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

‘Hold That Train!’ is around 36 seconds in length and features iconic cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants, Sonic, Pac-Man, Hello Kitty, and other Apple Arcade characters. Joining them are people hurrying to catch a train. When the train arrives, the group piles in and a caption says ‘Take hundreds of games with you’. People settle down, take their iPhones out and play an Apple Arcade game. Then the Apple Arcade logo appears on the screen. The full video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Apple Arcade is a game service where players pay a monthly fee and get access to the entire library. It’s worth noting that the games do not have in-app purchases or ads. These games can be played on Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone.