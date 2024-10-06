Apple

Apple releases new iPhone 16 camera control Ad Video

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Apple recently launched a new ad highlighting the iPhone 16’s camera control capabilities.

The video, titled ‘iPhone 16 Pro – Camera Control’ is only 39 seconds in length and shows off Camera Control, a button that offers quick access to the smartphone’s camera, with swipe and press functions to adjust depth of field and zoom, among others. Camera control will be enhanced when iOS 18 comes as it will allow users to set exposure and lock focus via a light press on any in-screen object. ‘iPhone 16 Pro – Camera Control’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

iPhone 16

Apple usually highlights features of its newest products, especially the iPhone, as promotional ads on various media channels online. The iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro, debuted on September 20 in the US and other countries, with preorders and launches in-store and online.

