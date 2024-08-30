Apple releases new Safari Technology Preview 202

Apple recently introduced a new update to its experimental browser, adding new features and fixes on important elements.

Safari Technology Preview 202 came out, with changes for WebDriver, Web Assembly, Web API, Web Animations, SVG, Rendering, Media, JavaScript, Editing, CSS, and Accessibility. The experimental browser was first launched in March of 2016 for testers and to gauge if a feature was worth introducing to the public version. Apple’s intention is to collect user and developer feedback on the experimental process. It’s worth noting that Safari Preview can run alongside the public version of Safari and doesn’t require a developer account.

Safari Technology Preview 202 supports macOS Sequoia beta and macOS Sonoma. The update can be done via the Software Update mechanism in System Settings or System Preferences to those who have the browser app downloaded. Safari Technology Preview 202 release notes are available on the official Apple support page.