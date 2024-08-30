Apple

Apple releases new Safari Technology Preview 202

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple recently introduced a new update to its experimental browser, adding new features and fixes on important elements.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 202 came out, with changes for WebDriver, Web Assembly, Web API, Web Animations, SVG, Rendering, Media, JavaScript, Editing, CSS, and Accessibility. The experimental browser was first launched in March of 2016 for testers and to gauge if a feature was worth introducing to the public version. Apple’s intention is to collect user and developer feedback on the experimental process. It’s worth noting that Safari Preview can run alongside the public version of Safari and doesn’t require a developer account.

Safari

Safari Technology Preview 202 supports macOS Sequoia beta and macOS Sonoma. The update can be done via the Software Update mechanism in System Settings or System Preferences to those who have the browser app downloaded. Safari Technology Preview 202 release notes are available on the official Apple support page.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 iMac
The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Immersive series ‘Elevated’ arriving on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music adds playlist transfer support to YouTube Music
1 Min Read
Instagram
Text and sticker embed now available on Instagram
1 Min Read
M3 Pro MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Glowtime
‘Glowtime’ event placeholder added on YouTube
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
6th generation iPad Mini may soon have a replacement
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple finally announces September 9 ‘Glowtime’ event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Mac
16GB memory is the standard in upcoming Macs with M4 chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 launch date tentatively set to September 20
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Tetraprism Telephoto lens arriving on iPhone 16 Pro
1 Min Read
Lost your password?