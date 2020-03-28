Apple releases Safari Technology Preview 103

Apple releases Apple Safari Technology Preview 103. It is the 103rd release of the Apple Safar Technology preview with bug fixes and several new improvements.

Apple first introduced the Safari Technology Preview in 2016. According to Apple, the purpose of Safari Technology Preview is, “Safari Technology Preview gives you an early look at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS. Get the latest layout technologies, visual effects, developer tools, and more, so you can provide input on how they are implemented and deliver a best-in-class user experience on all Apple devices.”

This new release includes several bug fixes. It also has several performance improvements for Web Inspector, Page Loading, CSS, Web API, JavaScript and Back-Forward Cache. This new update is available for macOS Catalina version 10.15 and macOS Mojave version 10.14. Apple released the Catalina back in October 2019 and is the newest version of macOS.

The users can get the update through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store. Apple also shares the release notes on the website. This new release aims to get feedback from the users and developers. The users do not need a developer account to download it. The Safari Technology Preview can also run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser.