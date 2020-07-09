Apple releases second beta of iPadOS and iOS for developers

Earlier today Apple released the 2nd beta for the new iPadOS and iOS to the developers for testing. The second beta comes one week after the release of the first beta after the WWDC keynote event.

The developers can now download the beta through the Apple developer center. There are several changes in the new versions. For the first time, iOS 14 now supports widgets on the home screen. The users can also now customize the widgets.

There are several other features in the new iOS 14 and iPad OS 14. Previously the FaceTime call took the entire screen space; now with the new OS, the FaceTime calls no longer take the entire screen of iPad and iPhone. There is also a new picture-in-picture mode that allows making FaceTime calls and also uses other apps simultaneously.

Now with the App Clips feature, the user does not need to download the entire app, but it allows the users to use some features inside the app such as making a purchase, renting a car, purchasing a coffee, etc.

The Maps now include cycling directions. The map also shows how busy is a street, it also shows stairs and more.