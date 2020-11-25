iLounge Logo

Apple releases seven new ‘Doug Unplugs’ trailers

Apple

Apple has uploaded not one, but seven new trailer videos for its Apple TV+ kid’s educational show ‘Doug Unplugs’.

The seven trailers have been uploaded on YouTube and can be watched for free without needing an Apple TV+ subscription. The total trailer count for ‘Doug Unplugs’ is now ten.

Each trailer is about 2-3 minutes long and shows how Doug, the robot protagonist learns about his environment and the world around him. The clips are standalone stories and contain a lesson, with topics varying from farming to restaurants and abstract topics like habitats and adventures.

Two of the episodes see Doug and friends going on a beach trip and vacation in the earlier trailers.

Seven episodes are already available to watch on Apple TV+. The show is based on the book series created by Dan Yaccarino and stars Kyrie McAlpin, Brandon James Cienfuegos, Leslie David Baker, Mae Whitman, Eric Bauza and Becky Robinson.

