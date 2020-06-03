Apple releases supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.5

Earlier today Apple released a supplemental update for the macOS Catalina 10.15.5. It is the fifth update to the macOS Catalina after its release in October 2019. Apple releases this supplemental update one week after releasing macOS Catalina 10.15.5.

It is a free update and the users can download it from the Mac App Store. This also includes a security update for the users who run macOS High Sierra. The first macOS Catalina update that was released focused on battery management. It improves the life of the battery by controlling the charging time. The update also included changes to the controls for Pro Display XDR.

This new supplemental update, however, focuses on fixing security issues. According to the release notes by Apple, all users need to update as it provides important security updates to the system. Also, Apple says that this update also addresses the flaw in the security that allows an application to run a randomly generated code with the privileges of the kernel. It is why it is necessary to update the system with the new supplemental update. The same issue has been addressed by the updated versions of tvOS 13.4.6, iOS 13.5.1, and watchOS 6.2.6.