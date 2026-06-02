Apple Releases Support Document To Differentiate Apps

A support document was uploaded by Apple to help users identify versions of Apple Creator Studio, the professional creative apps from editions that are standalone and were sold one-time.

The company’s decision was met with confusion as two variants of MainStage, Motion, Logic Pro, Compressor, Pixelmator Pro, and Final Cut Pro were released, with one only available via a subscription for Apple Creator Studio. Apple’s solution is to give the versions of Creator Studios icons that were redesigned with Liquid Glass.

Apple released Apple Creator Studio in January, priced at $12.99 monthly and priced at $129 annually. This brings pro creative apps of the company in one subscription; the new features will be accessible to subscribers only.

Apple does not usually upload support documents that differentiate their apps, meaning that this has caused a lot of confusion in the real world for them to address the situation.