Apple releases the first beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public

Earlier today Apple released the first betas for the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public testers. Apple released the public beta a day after releasing the second beta for the developers and two weeks after releasing the first beta after eth WWDC.

Those public beta testers who have signed up for the Apple Beta Testing program can now download this version of the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The public testers need to get the proper certificate from the Public Beta website through an iOS device. It is also advised that the public beta testers should not install the update on the primary devices as it can have bugs and other issues.

There are several changes that Apple brings to this new release. The home screen has now widget support for the first time. The users can now place the widgets right next to their apps. The app library now provides access to all the apps to the users.

There is also a new Picture-in-Picture mode that now enables the users to perform other tasks also while making FaceTime calls. The FaceTime will not cover the entire screen as it did before when the user opens another app. There are several other features also that the public testers will have the opportunity to test.