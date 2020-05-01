Apple releases Third Beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 for developers

Earlier today Apple released the 3rd Beta for the upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.5 for the developers to test the new update. Apple released this 3rd beta two weeks after releasing the second beta. The new update has various updates and additions.

The developers can now download the new beta for macOS Catalina 10.15.5 using a software update option in the system preferences settings. The developers will first need to install proper software from the developer center to update and test this new beta.

One of the new features that come with this ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 third beta update is the battery health management. This feature is for Mac Notebooks. This feature aims to prolong battery life. It will do so by reducing the rate of chemical aging.

This new feature will analyze the battery health and charging patterns. In some cases, this new feature will stop charging the battery when it is about to reach its full capacity. Charging the battery to its full capacity can reduce battery life.

The users of Mac can now use the Energy Saver option form the System preferences app to enable or disable this new feature.