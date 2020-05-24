Apple releases trailer for “Dear…” the Upcoming docuseries

Earlier today Apple shared the trailer for its upcoming documentary series “Dear…” The series is based on the stories and profiles of people who sent letters to the celebrities giving details about how these celebrities touched their lives.

It is a ten-episode series. The series will have the celebrities such as Gloria Steinem, Oprah Winfrey, Big Bird, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Spike Lee, Stevie Wonder, Yara Shahidi, Misty Copeland, Aly Raisman, and many more celebrities.

According to Apple “Dear Apple” marketing campaign inspired to create this series. In the series Dear Apple, the Apple Watch users share their experiences of how the watch has changed their lives and helped them with various aspects of life.

“Dear” is a series of biographies of the people who influence and shape other people’s lives, society, and culture. It focuses on the lives of people who these celebrities have influenced by sharing their letters which the individuals wrote them. It will also focus on how the lives of these influential people have changed the lives of these individuals but the entire world.

According to Apple, the series ten episodes will be available all at once on June 5, 2020. These will be available for the subscribers of Apple TV+.