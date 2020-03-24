Apple releases watchOS 6.2 Golden Master for developers

Apple releases the Golden Master version of the watchOS 6.2 for its developers. This update comes one month after the release of watchOS 6.1.3 with bug fixes and one week after seeding the fifth beta.

The users can download the new watchOS beta through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. There are several new features, improvements and bug fixes with this update.

The new watchOS 6.2 introduces ‌the Apple Watch‌ App Store support for in-app purchases. It will allow the developers to create and sell ‌Apple Watch‌ apps with subscriptions and in-app purchase options.

The release notes for this new update are as follows:

Introduces in-app purchases for ‌Apple Watch‌ apps

Fixes an issue where music playback could pause when switching from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth connectivity

ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas

The code update in the watchOS 6.2 also suggests that it will have the “CarKey” feature in the Apple Watch. With this feature now users can unlock NFC-capable vehicles. However, it is not clear if this feature will be available in the launch of the new watchOS 6.2.