Apple releases watchOS 6.2.1 with new bug fixes

Apple released the new version of watchOS to the public today. The new version comes with improvements in performance and also bug fixes. These bug fixes and improvements are mostly related to FaceTime.

It has been reported that several previous updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS including the watchOS did not allow users to make FaceTime calls with the devices that ran iOS 9.3.6.

It seems that Apple is releasing new versions of each of these OS before stepping forward for the next big release of each of these OS to address this minor issue. It makes sense that Apple may be planning something new and wants to fix almost all the bugs and issues with the previous versions before releasing the next big thing.

This version of watchOS also fixes the issue with FaceTime which did not allow users to make calls with iOS 9.3.6 devices.

The users can update to the new version by using the Apple Watch App on their iPhone. Last month Apple released its version for watchOS 6.2.