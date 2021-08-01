Apple releases watchOS 7.6.1

Apple has released its latest watchOS update to fix a known security exploit in the software.

The patch fixes an exploit that allows apps to carry out arbitrary code at kernel levels. Apple recently acknowledged the issue and said that a fix will be introduced shortly. The Cupertino-based company fulfilled its promise July 29 when it released the watchOS 7.6.1 update to the public.

Apple Watch owners can get the update automatically when they connect the smartwatch to a power source. To manually install the update, users can open the Watch app, then General and Software Update to check and start the process. Wait for it to be completed and you’ll be able to see that it’s the latest version.

An anonymous researcher alerted Apple to the exploit, which used the code CVE-2021-30807. There was no report about the bug and Apple did not publicize the exploit. However, Apple mentioned that the exploit may have been actively done to compromise watchOS devices.

watchOS 7.6.1 was not officially released until July 29.