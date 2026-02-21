Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App

Apple is planning to release a Sales Coach App that is rebranded for the iPad and iPhone this month. The Sales Coach app will come in an update to the current SEED app of the company. It will supply tips and training resources to employees who are Apple Authorized in reseller stores and Apple Stores.

Apple is looking to release the app on February 23, Monday and will have two big changes featuring an AI chatbot in the future to provide employees in both reseller stores that are authorized and Apple Stores with product info and tips for sales. The app will have the new Liquid Glass Design.

The chatbot will arrive in a future update that can be found in the Ask tab for employees to ask questions on Apple products, like features for the iPhone Air or how certain features on the Mac work, such as Instant Hotspot.