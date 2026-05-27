Apple Releasing More Products In 2026

May has been a slow month for Apple, heading into this year’s WWDC and the upcoming months, that may change as the company is expected to be launching about 15 more products as 2026 goes on.

Other than the usual yearly updates for the Apple Watch and iPhone, the company is going to be releasing a revamped MacBook Ultra featuring an OLED Display, updates that are long due for the Apple TV, HomePod Mini, HomePod, and the smart home hub.

We are also expecting the iPhone Ultra or foldable iPhone to be released alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro Models in September, featuring a 5.3-inch outer display, a 7.7-inch inner display, Touch ID, one front camera, and two rear cameras with more features. We are also expecting an iPad 12 upgraded to the A18 or A19 Pro Chip, bringing Apple Intelligence support to the device.