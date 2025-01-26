Apple

Apple releasing new games on Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

A slew of new titles will become available to play on the Apple Arcade this 2025.

New games as well as big updates are heading to Apple’s gaming service. Up front are seven additions, namely It’s Literally Just Mowing+, Rodeo Stampede+, Trials of Mana+, Final Fantasy+, Three Kingdoms Heroes, Gears & Goo, and Skate City: New York. Gears & Goo can be played on the Vision Pro. In addition, Apple Arcade will have PGA Tour Pro Golf, the latest addition to the sports-themed library of Charrua Soccer, Ballistic Baseball, and Football Manager 2024 Touch, to name a few.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has also updated existing titles like Triband’s What The Car?, Resolution Games’ Game Room, and Sunblink and Sanrio’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Ridiculous Fishing EX, Snake.io, Wheel of Fortune Daily, Outlanders 2 Second Nature, and NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition will be having significant updates as well.

