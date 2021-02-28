Apple reminds developers to return developer transition kits by March 31

Apple has sent another email reminder to developers to return their DTKs, or developer transition kits and has set a deadline of March 15, 2021 for it.

Developers who participated in Apple’s Universal App Quick Start Program were given custom A12Z Mac minis so they could design their app to work with Apple Silicon Macs.

Apple has reminded developers that the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air now have M1 chips and thus, the DTKs are no longer needed. The Cupertino-based company further mentioned in its Universal App Quick Start Program site how they can return the kits free of charge.

As an incentive Apple will be sending a $500 promo code developers may use to buy Apple products online. Originally, Apple offered only $200 but developers complained that it wasn’t enough to purchase a Mac with the M1 chip.

The DTK for developers came with Xcode 12 and beta macOS Big Sur and has the A12Z chip and 16GB of memory.