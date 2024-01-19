Apple removes blood oxygen feature on website

Apple has updated its official online website that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 will no longer have the blood oxygen sensor.

A banner was added on the web pages for both smartwatch products for the change. Also, the descriptions for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 now no longer mention the feature within the comparison tool. This change was done in accordance with the US trade ban on the devices when a patent lawsuit was filed against Apple. Medical technology company Massimo claimed that Apple had violated patents regarding the oximetry technology, and now the International Trade Commission has issued a distribution stop in the US.

Apple's website has now been updated to reflect the lack of Blood Oxygen on Apple Watch Series 9 / Ultra 2. Banner at top of webpage, missing from health features section, and missing from the compare models list. pic.twitter.com/sAutmMDJJg — 🅳🆈🅻🅰🅽 (@DylanMcD8) January 18, 2024

Apple Watch users will receive a message ‘the app is no longer available’, and redirects them to the Health app. It’s worth noting that the blood oxygen feature will still work for Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 users outside the US.