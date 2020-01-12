Apple replacement program for iPhone XR, XS Max, and XS battery cases launched

Today, Apple has posted a battery replacement program for its iPhone XR, XS Max, and XS Smart Battery Cases. In the program, Apple has outlined that some may have charging issues such as ones that provide intermittent or non-charges, and intermittent or non-charges while plugged in.

Since its launch, consumers have reported complaints about the smart battery case not charging. The Cupertino-based company has mentioned that battery cases made between dates January to October 2019 are eligible for the replacement program.

Furthermore, Apple says that it’s not a safety issue and affected users can go to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Apple to have their case replaced. The case will be examined and verified before continuing on the service.

The cases that are found to have issues will be disposed of in an environmental friendly method. The new battery case replacement program will cover the product for 2 years after it’s sold.