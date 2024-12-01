Apple

Apple reportedly ordered M5 Chips from manufacturing partner TSMC

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has reportedly placed an order from TSMC for M5 Chips, and is starting production development for the next-generation processor to equip on future devices. The new M5 Series is anticipated to feature an improved architecture for its ARM and will utilize TSMC’s new 3-nanometer process advanced technology for its manufacture. Apple has decided to use a more advanced process of the TSMC 2nm process to create the M5 Chip reportedly because of costs.

The M5 chip is believed to feature major advancements compared to the M4 chip with the implementation of the TSMC SoIC technology or System on Integrated Chip, gaining a significant boost in efficiency and performance on all devices equipped with the M5. Compared to 2D traditional designs, 3D stacking of the chips minimizes electrical leakage and improves thermal management. Production may start during the second half of next year, followed by the launch of M5 devices early in 2026.

Apple
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple iPad
Apple iPad trade-in values increases
1 Min Read
Apple
Annual Apple 4-day shopping event ongoing
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
The 24-inch M4 iMac with 256GB Storage is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple Store in Washington closed down during peak hours on Black Friday due to protests
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
MacStadium adding Mac Mini with M4 to its data center
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple expands offices in New York 
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th-Generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB Model is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple Store page temporarily down
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ screen savers may not appear in tvOS 18.2 update
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple’s newest ad highlights hearing Aid in AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charging Stand
The Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charging Stand is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple rolls out ‘Support (RED) With Apple Pay’ donation campaign
1 Min Read
Lost your password?