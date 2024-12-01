Apple reportedly ordered M5 Chips from manufacturing partner TSMC

Apple has reportedly placed an order from TSMC for M5 Chips, and is starting production development for the next-generation processor to equip on future devices. The new M5 Series is anticipated to feature an improved architecture for its ARM and will utilize TSMC’s new 3-nanometer process advanced technology for its manufacture. Apple has decided to use a more advanced process of the TSMC 2nm process to create the M5 Chip reportedly because of costs.

The M5 chip is believed to feature major advancements compared to the M4 chip with the implementation of the TSMC SoIC technology or System on Integrated Chip, gaining a significant boost in efficiency and performance on all devices equipped with the M5. Compared to 2D traditional designs, 3D stacking of the chips minimizes electrical leakage and improves thermal management. Production may start during the second half of next year, followed by the launch of M5 devices early in 2026.