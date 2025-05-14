Apple reportedly skirting around tariff with Brazil facility

A media platform in Brazil claims that Apple will be using its Brazil production facility more to circumvent the current tariffs set by the US government.

Apple has been steadily moving away from China as it expands its manufacturing plants in other countries. In the latest development, a local Brazilian publication claimed that Foxconn is in the midst of an expansion to produce more iPhones headed to the US. The report said that the particular facility was in Southeast Brazil. While the country is still under a tariff scheme, it’s lower compared to the one imposed in China.

The Foxconn plant in Brazil produces the iPhone 15, 14, and 13. It’s believed that the FCC equivalent in Brazil gave authorization for the production of the iPhone 16. Only the iPhone base models are covered in the authorization, which means the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro must still be produced elsewhere.