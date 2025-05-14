Apple

Apple reportedly skirting around tariff with Brazil facility

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

A media platform in Brazil claims that Apple will be using its Brazil production facility more to circumvent the current tariffs set by the US government.

Advertisements

Apple has been steadily moving away from China as it expands its manufacturing plants in other countries. In the latest development, a local Brazilian publication claimed that Foxconn is in the midst of an expansion to produce more iPhones headed to the US. The report said that the particular facility was in Southeast Brazil. While the country is still under a tariff scheme, it’s lower compared to the one imposed in China.

Apple

The Foxconn plant in Brazil produces the iPhone 15, 14, and 13. It’s believed that the FCC equivalent in Brazil gave authorization for the production of the iPhone 16. Only the iPhone base models are covered in the authorization, which means the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro must still be produced elsewhere.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Folding iPad and Touchscreen Mac
Folding iPad and Touchscreen Mac might debut before 2030
1 Min Read
Fortnite
‘Fortnite’ App submitted again for review to the App Store
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut late 2026
1 Min Read
Total War: Rome II
New ‘Total War: Rome II’ arrives on macOS
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix to add AI to user search
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Model is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods with camera might have a 2027 debut
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
New games arriving on Apple Arcade in June
1 Min Read
Skype
Skype ends service, shuts down
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple developing new chip for future AI features and Macs
1 Min Read
Lost your password?