Apple reportedly sourcing UTG for their first foldable gadget

Apple is believed to be manufacturing their first foldable gadget with an upgrade, as they are in talks with suppliers of UTG or ultra-thin glass. It’s reported that Lens Technology, a Chinese manufacturer, has been appointed to become the main supplier for Apple for ultra-thin glass for the foldable gadgets that are in development, wherein the company will guarantee about 70% of Apple’s orders on the ultra-thin glass, while raw materials will be provided by Corning, a company headquartered in NY, U.S.

The design prioritizes thinning the center part of the glass, paving the way for a more durable glass. A huge advantage has been shown by Lens Technology because of their capability to mass produce ultra-thin glass and their resources for making this. They are good at enhancing the glass’s strength and mitigating cracks at the side of the glass after being cut. They also plan to branch out the production of ultra-thin glass manufacturing this year in line with Apple’s expected release of their first gadget that features a foldable screen by 2026.