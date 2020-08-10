Apple reports growth in China, India for Q2 2020

The IDC recently posted an optimistic report for Apple sales in China and India during the second quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 slowed world economy and affected Apple sales and production, but the analysts at IDC state that the Cupertino-based company is enjoying a steady growth in two important markets.

In India, the refreshed iPhone SE was among the most sold devices priced $300 to $500. Both iPhone XR and iPhone 11 made up about 28% of the total premium smartphone shipments in Q2.

China experienced reduced shipments as well. Apple is in the top 5 spot and enjoyed the highest improvement rate, from 6.6 million to 7.3 million units shipped. Huawei had a 9.5% growth while Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo dropped 21.9%, 22.7% and 18% respectively.

The refreshed iPhone SE garnered 10% of total shipments during Q2, with added sales coming from offline channel incentives and the 618 shopping festival in China.