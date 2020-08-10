Apple reports growth in China, India for Q2 2020

Apple

The IDC recently posted an optimistic report for Apple sales in China and India during the second quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 slowed world economy and affected Apple sales and production, but the analysts at IDC state that the Cupertino-based company is enjoying a steady growth in two important markets.

In India, the refreshed iPhone SE was among the most sold devices priced $300 to $500. Both iPhone XR and iPhone 11 made up about 28% of the total premium smartphone shipments in Q2.

China experienced reduced shipments as well. Apple is in the top 5 spot and enjoyed the highest improvement rate, from 6.6 million to 7.3 million units shipped. Huawei had a 9.5% growth while Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo dropped 21.9%, 22.7% and 18% respectively.

The refreshed iPhone SE garnered 10% of total shipments during Q2, with added sales coming from offline channel incentives and the 618 shopping festival in China.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
