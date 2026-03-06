Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge

Apple is getting ready for a large number of releases for products for their event this month, before the Apple Experience event begins. Retail employees were notified to get ready for a surge of customers early this month, as new products will be released.

Notifications include longer work hours for the week, similar to when the iPhone 17 launched. The company is expecting that the budget-friendly MacBook will be famous and will have incredible value, appealing to potential customers.

Rumors also suggest that an M4 iPad Air is releasing, along with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro upgrades, and the new iPhone 17e will also be announced during the 3-day announcement as the event draws near.

The budget-friendly device is going to be powered by an A18 Pro chip, feature a 13-inch display, and is expected to be priced at around $699 to $750.