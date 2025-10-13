Apple

Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations

By Samantha Wiley
An Apple store in California, The Forum, found in Carlsbad, will be undergoing renovations and closing down temporarily on October 15th, Wednesday. The company will refresh the store with modern amenities and designs.


Apple has not announced a timeframe on when the store will be reopening its doors, but it is expected to last months because projects on remodeling usually take a while to finish. A temporary Apple store will be opening in the same area in Carlsbad on October 18th, Saturday, at 10:00 am, as announced on Apple’s website, along with its location and help with directions from Apple Maps.

The company states that you can find the temporary Apple Store down to the right where the original Apple store was, with the address changing to 1925 Calle Barcelona from 1923 Calle Barcelona. Apple opened its Apple Store in Carlsbad back in 2008, a coastal city situated in San Diego county.


