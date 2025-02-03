Apple reveals 2025 Black Unity collection

Apple recently showed off its Black Unity collection for this year’s Black History Month.

The collection, said to be ‘inspired by the rhythm of humanity’, includes iPad and iPhone wallpapers, a Black Unity Sport Loop for the Apple Watch, matching watch faces, and more. In line with this, Apple will support global organizations such as the National Museum of African American Music, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the Music Forward Foundation, the Battersea Arts Centre, and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, building on its commitment to advance creative, educational, and economic opportunities around the globe.

The design is made up of the red, green, and black of the Pan-African flag and woven on recessed and raised loops to produce a lenticular effect. The watch face forms the time through the gyroscope and has a distinctive chime every 30 and 60 minutes. The wallpapers have the ‘Unity’ in custom lettering and change when unlocked.