Apple reveals images of new store in China

Apple previewed photos of their upcoming shop in China at MixC Hefei showing elements of design that are featured in other branches in other countries. The store features a curved and wide glass doorway and displays a combination of an Apple Pickup station and a Genius Bar so consumers can collect orders that they made online and gain support in one place.

Advertisements

The new store opened last January 18, a Saturday, at 10 in the morning, where creative sessions were also held for free. Customers were sent a prompt about the new offer they have on the AirPods 4 special edition with a Year Of The Snake engraving which is available to buy in the store. Apple also set up shop at the Miami Worldcenter which will be opening on January 24, Friday, while two stores are under renovation in Texas and Florida to revamp the look of the place.