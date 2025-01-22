Apple

Apple reveals images of new store in China

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple previewed photos of their upcoming shop in China at MixC Hefei showing elements of design that are featured in other branches in other countries. The store features a curved and wide glass doorway and displays a combination of an Apple Pickup station and a Genius Bar so consumers can collect orders that they made online and gain support in one place.

Advertisements

The new store opened last January 18, a Saturday, at 10 in the morning, where creative sessions were also held for free. Customers were sent a prompt about the new offer they have on the AirPods 4 special edition with a Year Of The Snake engraving which is available to buy in the store. Apple also set up shop at the Miami Worldcenter which will be opening on January 24, Friday, while two stores are under renovation in Texas and Florida to revamp the look of the place.

Apple
Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Beats Pill
The Beats Pill is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Minor tvOS 18.2.1 update rolled out for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Apple
Synchrony and Apple collaborate to provide installment payments
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $14 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 source code revealed
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
Upcoming M3 iPad Air leaks online
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok returns in the US
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple and Goldman Sachs might conclude partnership early
1 Min Read
Trump's Inauguration
Tim Cook will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration
1 Min Read
iPhones
Apple continues 0% interest for iPhones In Canada
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?